Richford High School's Elia Varisco dropped 27 points to lead the Falcons past the Enosburg Hornets on Dec. 20. Varisco proved to be unstoppable from the perimeter, draining step-back threes and long-range jump shots to keep the Hornets off-balance. Varisco's offense also opened up opportunities for his teammates to create offensive opportunities as Jerrick Jacobs and Carter Blaney each reached double digits.
Q&A with Elia Varisco
What have you enjoyed most about playing basketball with your Richford teammates? I enjoy it when we play together on the court and move as a unit and help each other on defense and offense.
What is most different about playing in the United States compared to playing in Italy? It's very different; the teams are very different, but probably the biggest difference is about the kind of play we use in offense and defense; also, in America we don't use the timer for every offensive play.
What will you remember most about the win against Enosburg? I will remember the huge crowd that came to watch our game and tried to make us feel a lot of pressure during the game. And that every single time we scored, the crowd got so loud.
Falcons' coach Brandon Fuller: Elia is a strong offensive threat to have on our team, he is a great shooter, and he's also good at getting to the hoop and creating open space for his teammates; against Enosburg, he had the hot hand, so we kept running our offense through him. Defense is sometimes tough with an exchange student because they might not understand how we "Americans" talk on the court, but he is doing a great job talking with his teammates and asking questions when needed.
