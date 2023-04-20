MVU senior pitcher Eli Calhoun kicked off the spring season with two commanding performances on the mound for the Thunderbirds.
Q&A with Eli Calhoun
What do you feel has led to your success on the mound this spring? I‘ve been working during the winter at Bases Loaded doing strength and velocity training; their program has helped me physically and mentally. I also can rely on having an amazing defense behind me while I pitch.
How has the team's effort and chemistry helped you succeed in your last two outings? This team has been playing together since Little League, and we have some of the best team chemistry I think a team can have. Everyone having a positive mindset helps me feel more confident on the mound. Everyone is putting 110 percent effort into every game and practice, which challenges me to rise to my own and my team's potential.
What are you most looking forward to about the 2023 season? I'm looking forward to wrapping up my high school career with my coaches and team. I'm also looking forward to challenging myself and pushing myself to my highest potential on the mound. I'm confident we’re going to have a strong season and "make some noise” in D2.
MVU varsity baseball coach Roy Sargent: This is a well deserved award for Eli. He started our season opener on the mound for us last Monday, April 10 and pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero walks, and only allowed three hits against Montpelier. Eli followed up that performance with another victory this past Saturday, April 15, throwing six innings against Rice Memorial again with 10 strikeouts.
Eli's impact on our team doesn't stop on the field; he’s one of our team's captains, and we rely on his leadership on and off the field. His commitment to our team and the game of baseball is unquestioned. He fully embraces his role as captain and is a tireless worker in the offseason. The fact that Eli enters our season already having built his arm strength in the off-season makes my job easier knowing that he’s basically game ready coming into the season. His off-season work allows him to hit the ground running when our game schedule begins in early April which, I believe, is a big part of the successes that we saw from him last week.
