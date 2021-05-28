ENOSBURG — Dylan Pattee has exuded confidence in the field and at the plate this season; in Enosburg's games against Mt. Abe, Hazen, and Milton, Pattee proved his prowess last week with his bat and his flexibility in the field.
"Having the opportunity to coach Dylan and seeing him grow and his abilities on the field excel to the point of recognition has been a pleasure. As a team captain, he's the one everyone looks up to, and his willingness to push other players makes him a perfect fit for that title," said Hornet coach Rodney Burns.
"Offensively he's always been a threat with lots of power to all sides of the diamond. Defensively he's one of the best center fielders to come out of Enosburg."
Traditionally a centerfielder, Pattee moved into the infield to shortstop for three games.
Did anything that surprise you about the change? "The speed of the ball off the bat in the infield is a lot different than fielding a ball in the outfield. I liked the infield communication--working with the infielders to turn two, to hold runners, and on bunt coverages, and working with the catcher for throw downs."
What stands out to you about your time in center this year? I've thrown three kids out at home from center and one at third. When you're watching the runner on third and the ball, you know when he's going to tag up and run. It's all about foot placement and releasing the ball fast. When it's a perfect drill to the catcher, you can't ask for much more."
How has your hitting approach changed this year? "Coming from my sophomore year and batting fifth to my senior year batting cleanup, there's a lot more pressure. It's always nice to hit that home run, but laying down a bunt, advancing runners, or hitting through the gap is a big part as well."
What about this year's team? "It's like your second family; if something goes wrong, they pick you up--do something good, they're there to cheer you on."
How did it feel to be selected as a captain this season? "It means a lot that the coaches look to me as the person to have a positive attitude and be a role model."
Pattee injured his thumb in the Hornets' game against Vergennes but returned for Mt. Abe. He hit a home run and ended the game with a double and 3 RBI.
Against Hazen and Mt. Abe, Pattee played shortstop and had awesome back-to-back games in the infield. The team faced Milton for their senior game on Saturday.
"We were Up 4-0, and they came back and had an 11-6 lead. We scored 11 runs in the last inning for the 14-11 win. That's what baseball is all about--that last inning rally."
How about your coaches? "Big shout out to Rodney (Burns). He's been there for me since day one. He's always pushing me to do more and be a better player. I can't thank him enough. He's a coach I've always looked up to."
Thank yous: "I want to thank my parents; they always pick me up and encourage me to look forward to the good things in life. I'd also thank the friends and coaches who've pushed me and made me a better player."
