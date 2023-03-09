BFA-St. Albans’ senior Drew Ducolon picked up a goal in the Comets’ quarterfinal win over Rutland on Saturday, Mar. 4, but it’s her leadership and selflessness that stand out to her coaches.
Q&A with Drew Ducolon
What will you remember best about your time as a Comet? What I’ll remember the best about my time as a Comet is the people I was fortunate to play with. I have played with some great teammates and have made a lot of great memories with them. Some of the most memorable ones have been our team dinners, singing Karaoke, and dressing up for different events, especially our wedding party theme at senior dinner. I was really lucky to play with a special group of girls, who would go above and beyond for each other no matter what, which made the best memories!
What three pieces of advice would you give to aspiring Comets as they prepare to play for the team? Cherish the time you spend wearing the BFA letters across your chest and don’t take the moments you have with the people around you for granted because it will be gone in the blink of an eye and before you know it you will be reminiscing on the memories you made over the last 4 years. Do your best to enjoy every aspect: every workout, the long bus rides, and the time spent with one another because that’s what counts.
ALWAYS give it 110 percent no matter what, cross every line during sprints because it will always pay off. Do the little things even when no one is watching and always hold each other accountable. Every single one of you has an important role to play…whether you’re the leading scorer, the most positive person on the bench, or the manager, each and every role is important to the success of the team.
Finally, remember you and your behavior represent yourself, your family, your team, our school and the entire community so carry yourself with composure on and off the ice and ALWAYS BELIEVE!
How has playing for this team helped you grow as a person and an athlete? Towards the end of the season last year, I got injured during one of our games. I was not able to play the rest of the season. It was extremely discouraging and hard to not be playing the last part of the season. This injury helped me to grow as a person and an athlete.
The girls were what helped me recover from my injury. Their positivity and encouragement is what got me out of bed everyday. With their support I was reminded of the importance of friendship and was in turn able to support them throughout the post season with positivity and encouragement. While it was hard to not be on the ice those final games of the season, I learned how to be impactful in a different way and am proud of the success our team had.
Comet coach Luke Cioffi: Drew always has the team at the forefront of her daily work. She works very hard and is extremely coachable. She's worked at understanding the game and playing at a higher level, and she exemplifies pushing oneself beyond their comfort zone. She's been a mainstay for our penalty-killing throughout the year and has increased her offensive production. She's been the glue that kept the team together this season.
Comet coach Jeff Rouleau: Drew has done a tremendous job keeping things together for our team by communicating effectively with us and recognizing the team's needs as a whole. Drew is also very humble, and she has no problem with others receiving the spotlight and will be happy for those people.
