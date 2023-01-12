Enosburg senior Devyn Gleason led the Hornets with 31 points on Friday, Jan. 6, in a tight game with BFA-Fairfax that ended in a 47-44 victory for Enosburg.
Q&A with Devyn Gleason
What will you remember most about your 31-point night against BFA-Fairfax? I think what I will remember most is the defense I played that game; I believe I had six steals and that helped and turned into offense. And late in the game I had a steal that helped us secure the win. Also the way I attacked the basket in this game was a lot better than I have in previous games.
How did the team respond to get the win in a close road game? The team responded great to the close game win. It definitely helps us build momentum going into some tougher games on the schedule and overall brings the team together more. It’s definitely a win we needed.
What have you enjoyed about working with this year's coaching staff, especially Enosburg alum Wyatt Larose? Having Wyatt Larose as a coach is kind of special in a way. I used to watch him play basketball in high school when I was a kid, and now to have him coaching me feels amazing. He’s worked with me all through high school, so we’ve known each other quite a while. Damon Bashaw, our assistant coach, has been in our same place, and has told us his story, which is inspiring but also gives us a sense of realization in a way. His story has helped everyone on the team to play and practice like it's our last, which just helps us put more effort into everything we do.
Enosburg coach Wyatt Larose: As someone who played alongside his older brothers I've seen Devyn transform from a little kid and into a captain and a leader on this team. It was incredible to see the mindset change that started in our Hazen game when he had 37 then carried over into our Fairfax game. As a team we asked him to shoot more, and he has taken that on his shoulders. He has really committed to the defensive end as well, and it's showing. Many of those points are starting with his defense. I'm proud of the hard work he's put in to take the leap to the next level, and I'm excited to see how far he can go with it.
