ENOSBURG — Devyn Gleason, a sophomore at Enosburg Falls Junior-Senior High School, gave us all a moment we won't forget last Saturday as he received the ball on an inbound play with 1.1 seconds on the clock and his team down by two.
Without hesitation, Gleason turned and released the shot from beyond the three-point line as the buzzer sounded. The shot was good, and the Hornets went wild!
Did you have time to think before you took that shot? "No, to be honest. We inbounded the ball, and had a play to set up some screens. Owen (McKinstry) was tripled covered, and all that was in my mind was that I needed to get that shot off. I was in shock that it went through. I just wanted to celebrate," said Gleason.
It was a back and forth battle to the final minute. "We played pretty good defense during the game. Shea (Howrigan) came up with a big bucket with a minute left, and we didn't let off defensively. The bench was getting into it, and it means a lot to have that bench motivating us in an empty gym."
Saturday's game was the third buzzer-beater finish in three games. "We'd like not to make it so close, but it's good to have it finish our way."
Will you remember that bucket? "For sure. For many years, I'll look back at it and remember where it started. It's a crazy run to remember."
Hornet coach Chad Lovelette likes what he's seeing from Gleason. "It was nice to see Devyn being a little more aggressive on Saturday. He seemed dialed in from the beginning of the game. With Devyn and Shea knocking down 3’s it makes it hard for the opponents to focus on one guy. It has been a little more difficult for Devyn this year, coming off a great finish to his freshman year. Other teams started focusing on him defensively, so he's had to work harder to get good looks.
"Devyn always finds other ways to impact the game if he's not getting shots; he is a great passer and has stepped up to the second leading rebounder on the team this year. He's still leading the team in scoring at 10 points per game. Devyn is a quiet kid, but when he wants to, his game speaks loudly on the court."
