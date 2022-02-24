Q&A with Devyn Gleason
Devyn Gleason had a 20-point night against the Vergennes Commodores on Feb. 20; on Feb. 21, he dropped 30 points in the Hornets' win against Middlebury. He also scored 13 points in Enosburg's loss to Mt. Abe on Feb. 17.
What's stood out to you about these big offensive nights you've had? Our effort as a team has stood out—just being around a group of guys giving 100 percent is really motivating. And I have really been able to find my rhythm on offense because of it.
How has the team worked together to create scoring opportunities? We had a stretch of no games for about a week, so we ended up putting in some new plays and working on them every day. Each play gave some different looks at scoring, whether it was a three-point shot or feeding our bigs underneath the basket.
What are you most looking forward to about a playoff season with fans? I'm looking forward to having fans for playoffs. Last year it was a little weird without them; they can really have an impact on the game. Enosburg always has great community support, so it will definitely affect us for the better during this year's playoffs. Also, I'm looking forward to seeing the effort this team will put in. We have a lot of talent across the board, and I think if we work hard, we can make a good run during the playoffs.
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette: Devyn is really stepping up as we start to prepare for the postseason. In the last few games, he is definitely figuring out how to get himself and his teammates better opportunities. He's playing at a high level on both ends of the court right now, defending and rebounding. The team is playing with confidence, and Devyn’s play has a big part of that. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow as we get closer to the playoffs.
