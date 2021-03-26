ST. ALBANS — Colby Morin’s solo goal on Saturday, March 20, secured the D1 semifinal win for the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites.
The game, played as a semifinal with the potential of being a final if Essex was forced to withdraw due to health concerns, may have been a Bobwhite hockey first, according to coach Toby Ducolon.
“Colby’s had a great career; he’s been outstanding for us. Then to get his first goal and last goal, as well as a game-winning goal in a state final; that probably hasn’t happened before. He’s a great kid, and it was a great way to finish as a senior.”
Scoring the game-winning goal was big, but Morin’s greatest asset is his defense. ”Colby is one the best players we’ve had play for BFA and most deserving of this recognition. He plays with a quiet confidence that allows him to be outstanding yet not noticed,” said Bobwhite assistant coach Tom MacDonald.
“You have to really focus on him to appreciate how well he’s doing. I’m always comfortable when he’s on the ice.”
Morin had never scored a goal in high school, so Saturday’s goal was extra special. “I knew it could be my last high school game. The goal was good; Levi (Wood) set me up nice. Toby (Ducolon) emphasizes getting the puck up top. Luckily, I was able to get close, and Colin Audy screened the goalie,” said Morin.
“It was a huge weight off my shoulders. I felt like I was skating on air; it was relief and excitement--a really positive mix of emotions.”
Team time: “In the locker room in between periods, it was cool to see everyone focused up and staying positive. It was cool to see everyone coming together,” said Morin.
Morin’s thank-yous: “My coaches are so helpful on the ice; I’ve never had a coach like Toby before. He’s super helpful, he creates a positive environment for us to grow in, and he really cares about his players. My parents (Shawn and Tammy) have always supported me. They are 100 percent behind me in hockey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.