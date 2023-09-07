Deagan Rathburn, a three-year varsity player for the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites football team, scored the team’s second touchdown on a 45-yard reception in the Friday, Sept. 1 home opener against the Mount Mansfield Cougars at the Collins Perley Complex. Rathburn also had an interception and a return to set up the Bobwhites’ first touchdown in the 12-8 win.
Q&A with Deagan Rathburn
What will you remember most about starting the season with a home win? Starting this season off with a win is a huge momentum shift and keeps us wanting more. I definitely won’t forget this win with it being my last first home game, and we’re going to keep it going for week two against CVU (Champlain Valley Union.)
How did your team work together as a unit to get the win over MMU? The whole team stepped up and filled their roles. Everybody showed great leadership in the second half which helped us pull away after a slow first half.
What three qualities have helped you succeed as a varsity athlete? Three qualities that have helped me succeed are passion for the game, persistence, and discipline. I feel like these three are some of the most important and valuable qualities needed to succeed in any sport and in more than just sports.
Bobwhite varsity football coach Geoff Murray: Deagan played an integral part in each of our touchdowns against Mount Mansfield Union. He's a multisport athlete and has worked hard this year; he’s gotten stronger and is very physically fit. He’s come into this year very focused on getting the job done. He had a very good game against MMU, and we have a lot of confidence in him at wide receiver and defensive back. He’ll be an integral part of the team this season, and he’s put himself in that position by doing the work in the offseason. His work ethic speaks for itself; he competes in drills, tries to get better every day, and he’s very focused on his route running. He’s a student of the game, likes to learn, and he’s got tremendous hands. There’s not much he can’t catch. He leads by example and work ethic, and he’s a “do things the right way” kind of leader.
