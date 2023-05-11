Danny Antillon, a senior on the Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team, played an integral part in the win against Milton on Thursday, May 4. Antillon hit a two-run homerun, made two outstanding catches in center, and hit the walk-off to give the Hornets the 6-5 win.
Q&A with Danny Antillon
What stood out to you about the team in the walk-off win over Milton? We have a young team with a lot of first-year varsity players, and I was impressed with the team’s composure under pressure.
What will you remember most about hitting the walk-off against Milton? I won’t forget the team's reaction after the win; everyone was fired up, and the dog pile we had was amazing. Going into the bottom of the lineup, people weren't expecting us to pull it off, but the batters kept their cool, we pulled it off, and it was a great team memory. It was good to contribute to such a great team effort.
What advice would you give younger players on how to succeed at the varsity level? Get as many reps as you can and look for opportunities outside of practice to improve. 802 Baseball Lab has really helped me with my success. If you want to stand out, you have to do more than what the average person is doing.
Enosburg coach Rodney Burns: Danny had a huge day against Milton; he went 3-4, drove in three runs, and had a two-run homer. Sometimes when an early home run is hit, batters don't get a hit later, but he hit well all day. In the bottom of the seventh in a two out rally, he came up with the winning run on second base, and scored that winning run. It's a day I've been waiting for with Danny; I knew he had the capability to do it. Since that day, he's been squaring everything up and hitting the ball hard. He's continued to work hard over all his varsity years, and it's really showed this year. Defensively, he's one of the best I've had. He's got a great work ethic, and he's been a pleasure to coach. In previous years when he didn't play as much, he never complained, and he kept working hard. He's the type of player you wish you had nine of. He's a captain, and he's really stepped into that role to be the one everyone looks up to.
