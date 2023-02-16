Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will follow ice accumulations likely increasing the duration of slick conditions as it compacts to ice when driven over. These conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&