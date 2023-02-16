Enosburg sophomore Daise Gabree helped lead the Hornets girls’ basketball team past Vergennes in the 51-47 win on Feb. 10. Gabree scored 10 points and played tireless defense to help the Hornets maintain a slender lead and secure the win.
Q&A with Daise Gabree
What will you remember most about the win over Vergennes? I’ll remember the energy everyone had. The crowd went wild at every basket and call and that was awesome. The energy between us as a team felt really great, as on and off the bench we were laughing and smiling. Energy isn't something we've always had so it felt nice to have it, especially for our seniors. It was intense and we held the energy we needed to have
What three qualities do you think have helped your team pull out wins in close games? The first quality is definitely listening. We have needed to listen and learn from each other rather than just the coach; giving each other tips during practices and games has helped us all. The second quality is definitely positivity. You have to keep your heads up when you're falling behind or not playing well, and we've really improved there. The last quality is trust. Coming into the season we weren't all super close, so learning to trust each other and believe in each other was huge. This team feels like a family.
What have you enjoyed about playing with your Enosburg teammates? Coming into Enosburg from MVU last year was a little difficult especially not knowing many upperclassmen on the team. I’ve enjoyed laughing on the bench and feeling able to go to my teammates when I need advice. Everyone on the team always puts in 100 percent effort, so when everyone wants to do well it's the best feeling. I've gotten super close with the seniors, especially Gabby Spaulding, so it's definitely going to be sad when they go, but I can't wait to see what the future seasons hold. I'm very thankful for the opportunity I have to be able to play with such a good team and coaching staff.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes: Daise has been playing with more confidence every game. She plays with effort and intensity, she’s very coachable, and has been a nice edition to the program. She’s got quick feet and hands that allows her to defend closely, and that led to a number of breakaways in the Vergennes game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.