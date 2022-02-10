Q&A with Cora Thomas
On Saturday, Feb. 5, Cora Thomas was crowned the 2022 National Silver Gloves Champion after defeating Evelyn Cuevas of Texas in the finals to win the 119 pound division at age 15/16.
What did you enjoy most about the Silver Gloves Championship? I enjoyed just being in the environment and being with my team, making new friends, and competing.
What will you remember most about the win? I'll remember the people we traveled with. This is the last year in this tournament for Rikki and Randi Griffith, and I'll remember experiencing this win. One of them is one of the top ten fighters in the country right now, and to get to travel with them, win with them, and see our hard work pay off was a great feeling.
How do your trainers help you prepare for bouts and support you on competition day? My coaches try to lighten the mood, get relaxed, and keep the environment chill. My trainer, Hans (Olson), helps me so much before a fight--stretches me out, warms me up, feeds me after weigh-ins, studies my opponents, and it's huge for me. The amount of time he puts into our boxing club is huge, and he's helped me become the fighter I am today. He's helped me overcome my nerves, and I want to give him a big thank you for that!
Rail City trainer Hans Olson: Cora is a special talent. As a boxer, she has a rare combination of speed, power, and athleticism that was evident on the first day I trained her when she was around 12 years old. With those natural gifts, I was able to get her inside the ring competing at a high level faster than most. Natural ability can only get you so far. Who she is as a person—her competitive spirit, and her positive attitude is unmatched. The sky is the limit for her, whether it’s boxing, softball, academics, or anything she puts her mind to. It’s such a blessing to have her in the gym, setting a good example for all of the other boxers we have in the Rail City Boxing Club.
Olson Cora's win at at the 2022 Silver Gloves: This weekend was not easy. She has sacrificed for years to get where she is, and she trained over the last few months like never before. She has taken second place at the National Silver Gloves twice before, so getting the belt this year was quite an achievement. In the bracket, we drew the #2 ranked girl in the country on day one, Ahynae Harte. It was the same girl she lost to in the finals back in 2020, right before Covid hit. Cora has waited two years to get redemption for that one. It was a grueling bout, and she had to put everything she had into it. Her composure and ability to control the moment are what got it done. She then had to box a girl out of Texas named Evelyn Cuevas in the finals. She hadn’t seen her in the ring before, and this girl wound up being one of the toughest Cora had ever fought. We’ve been working on her becoming a complete boxer, using more footwork and movement alongside her natural attributes. Cora had no problem standing toe-to-toe trading punches with her, but using her entire skillset alongside that is what saw her through. She would not be denied.”
“I’m so happy for Cora because I know how badly she wanted it. Winning the National Silver Gloves means something for these kids. Beyond everything else, it’s the pure love of boxing as a sport you see from the kids at this particular tournament. It truly is boxing at its very best.”
