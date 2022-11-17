Missisquoi Valley Union senior cross country runner Cora Gagne's hard work and determination paid off with an excellent season that concluded at the Meet of Champions. Gagne represented MVU, finishing 32 in 22:45.15.
Q&A with Cora Gagne
What was your favorite race this season? My favorite race was the Burlington High School Cross-Country Run at Hard'Ack. It was a big meet and had a ton of participants and the warmest race of the year. I really started to see the results of the hard work I had put into running all summer at this race. I broke into 22-minute 5k's for the first time; it was really encouraging to see that, and it helped motivate me to continue to push and PR more as the season progressed.
What have you enjoyed most about running with MVU? While building relationships and getting to know people on the team has been a great experience that I will miss, my favorite part of running at MVU has been the memories I have made with each person on the team. Whether from meets or practices, the great memories made with teammates and my coaches on the team are priceless.
How have your coaches and teammates impacted your running experience? My coaches have been a major part of the running I do. I really love how I can share my goals with them and have them there supporting and pushing me to meet those goals at practices and meets. My teammates cheered me on at meets and pushed me at practice. This year a lot of the runners on our team had very similar paces, and there was always an opportunity to catch someone ahead of me, giving me opportunities to push myself and do my best. The whole team has been vital in allowing me to have such a great season.
MVU cross country coach Karen Vincelette: On and off the course, Cora brings leadership to our team. In the years I've coached Cora, she's become a great role model to her teammates. She always gives 100 percent at meets and practices. She's driven to accomplish goals, and it's evident in her training. She had a vision of what she wanted her senior year to look like and what she wanted to achieve, and she did just that. She had an amazing season with personal records set and was a positive example for all her teammates, both those running with her and those running in the boys' races. She always has kind words for teammates, coaches, and opponents. Cora helped lift our team and played a large role in helping others to achieve PRs this season while achieving her own.
Before the season even started, Cora was training during the summer, waking up early to get longer runs in before the day started. Often at practices, if we had a lighter day of training and she felt she could do more, she did. She made dietary changes as well and really focused on goals and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, mind, and body. Her positive outlook on life helped her stay focused during training and to have great performances at meets.
