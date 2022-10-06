Senior quarterback Cooper Harvey has been leading the BFA-Fairfax/LU football team throughout the fall season; in the Saturday, Oct. 1 matchup with Mt. Abraham, Harvey had 104 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.
Q&A with Cooper Harvey
What have you enjoyed about this season? On the field, there are points we face adversity and things get tough, but most guys keep pushing through, remaining calm, and having fun with the game. We've got a great group of guys; they're young, but they've stepped into some big roles and are doing great.
How's your offensive game progressing this season? My linemen are a big part; they're young, but they're stepping up and creating holes so we can make the plays. I've been pushing myself to improve every game, working on read options and getting our offense in the best position possible. I love the three-option offense and the many options I have to choose from to put us in the best position to get what we need.
Why did you choose the number 34 as a running quarterback? I've always been a running back--even through the Youth Patriots. In high school, the coaches asked me to be a quarterback. When they asked me to pick a number, I went with 34 because I've always been a running back. I was always 24, but we didn't have that number on our team, so I went with the next best thing.
What can you tell us about your youth football experience? Shaun Gibson, Gabe Nyland-Funke, Aiden Fisher, Eric Wimble, Sawyer Fagnant, Isaac Chapin, and several other juniors and I were on the first Youth Patriots Championship team (2018.) Don Demar coached us; he was one of the coaches who helped me improve my game and push myself to be better.
BFA-Fairfax/LU coach Craig Sleeman: Cooper makes our option go, he's a decision maker, and he's unselfish. He's always feeding our running backs the ball and gets his own carries at the right times. He's had at least 100 yards in all four of our games, and he’s scored six touchdowns. Since last season, he's got strength from the weight room and maturity as a leader. Our offense is based on triple option, and getting the reads down can be hard. The COVID year set him back a year. Last year we ran a double option, and this year he put in the work and can run a true triple. He didn't settle on last year, but he came in energized to get better. He also works on both sides of the ball at corner, free safety, and outside linebacker when needed. At first, he was going to be a running back, but his football IQ is so high. He wears #34 and makes no bones that he's a running quarterback.
