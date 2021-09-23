Cole Montagne, quarterback for the Bellows Free Acadmey-St. Albans Bobwhites football team, helped lead the team to victory over undefeated Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 17. Montagne rolled out from the 23-yard line and found Dakota Wry in the endzone for the first touchdown of the game. Later, Montagne completed a pass to Eric Telfer, who made it to the 2-yard line before being brought down. Montagne was then able to finish the offensive push on his own, running the ball the final 2 yards, and giving BFA a 17-7 lead. The Bobwhites earned the 17-7 victory.
Q&A with Cole
What stood out to you the most about the team’s win against Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 17? “The thing that stood out the most with our team’s performance was our focus and discipline.”
What did you miss about football during the 7v7 touch season last fall (due to COVID restrictions)? “Ideeply missed the brotherhood that is made with the game of football that simply can’t be made with one hand touch.”
What is one of your goals for the 2021 season? “I think we all have the same goal, and that’s the finish this season with a W in November.”
Bobwhite football Coach Geoff Murray:
“Cole brings a lot of energy to practices and games every day, and he loves playing football. He competes on every play, and he wants to win every down and every drill. He's not in football, he's into football,” said Murray.
“Cole's the quarterback, so I think they (teammates) see him play as hard as he does--sacrificing his body for a first down--that's what you look for in your leaders, and Cole is certainly one of our leaders. He's been able to make some very important plays, including some nice passes to Dakota (Wry), and he got it (the ball) in on a keeper the other night. He also plays defense, so he's on the field quite a bit.”
“Cole understands the process of getting better each day. If you take care of the process, results will take care of themselves. He's focused on that every week; we know the mistakes we've made, and we work to improve those each week.”
