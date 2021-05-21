ST. ALBANS — BFA St. Albans Bobwhite Christian Vallee may have missed a year on the mound due to Covid, but you’d never guess it from his performance this spring.
“He is our captain and leader. A true competitor, he steps up when we face tougher competition. Any time he is on the mound, he gives us a chance to win,” said Bobwhite coach Will Howrigan.
Vallee leads the team with a 4-1 record on the mound, his only loss coming in the first game of the season against CVU. Since then, he is 4-0 and has gone 7 innings in 3 of his four wins, the other being a 6 inning outing when BFA ten run-ruled St Johnsbury. He has 28 strikeouts and only 7 walks.
“Vallee is the ultimate competitor! When I think of mental toughness, body language and confidence are two components, especially at the high school level. When I see him take the field, his composure and his competitive drive are high. It doesn’t matter what happens to him, good or bad; he wants the ball and always has the “next pitch” mentality. Above all, he’s a great teammate and a positive leader!” said Bobwhite assistant coach Dylan Newton.
“Guys rally around him, as they should; he’s set the bar high for future Bobwhites as to what a leader should do! He’s the perfect balance of keeping guys loose and having fun, but when you step between the lines, lock in on the task at hand and give your all!
Vallee was also part of the 2020-2021 D1 state champion hockey team, and guess which team they defeated? Essex. We’re willing to bet they’ll be glad to see him graduate in June.
What have you felt has been working for you on the mound this year? “Before a start, I keep to myself and get mentally prepared to do the best I can on the mound. I don’t have an overpowering fastball, but I like to think I’m somewhat of a smart pitcher--deceptive, mixing pitches. I’ve been able to locate the strike zone, and I’ve been working on focusing on strikes and mixing pitches.
“The Essex games stand out to me; seeing them the second time, I knew they’d want to beat me. I know if I face a good batter, I need to challenge them and be confident. I know I may not be the best pitcher they’ve seen, but I know I need to go right after them.”
What’s it been like taking a senior leadership role? “I remember my sophomore year on varsity; I was the youngest kid on the team. I was following the older guys. There’s more pressure my senior year; I know I need to focus on making an effort to hold myself accountable.”
What would you like to say about your coaches? “Dylan Newton is one of my favorite coaches. He’s super confident, supportive, and energetic. He brings energy I’ve never seen. He says, ‘bring the juice,’ and that helps a lot. He’s helped me be confident in myself, whether I’m pitching or hitting.
“Coach Howrigan has been great for my two years on varsity. He’s a steady guy, doesn’t say much, but he always does the right things, and he’s been a pleasure to play for.”
