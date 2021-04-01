ST. ALBANS — Christian Vallee has skated four years with the Bobwhites hockey team; he's served as captain for two years, and he's been part of two D1 state titles.
What coach Ducolon sees: "Christian's biggest asset is his ability to lead by example. He's been chosen by his teammates to be their captain for two winters, and that's only happened three times in my time. The guys know who's doing the right thing at school and on the weekend. When the guys speak, you listen," said Bobwhite coach Toby Ducolon.
"We were very lucky to have him on the team and have his leadership skills. We don't win this year or last without him.
"Winning finals or playoff games at any level, you've got to have 'glue' and leadership, and Christian brings both."
Vallee scored the first goal of the 2021 D1 title game against the Essex Hornets. "Christian played a great game; he scored the first goal and touched the puck last to finish the game. We had a faceoff we needed to win; he took the faceoff and executed it perfectly in the last seconds of the game. He started and finished with the puck, and it was good to see."
The title game: Health issues plagued Essex, and it appeared the Bobwhites' semifinal against CVU might be the last game of the season. The Hornets cleared the Covid bar the day of the title game, and the Bobwhites prepared to play what felt like a second title game.
"We had to be mentally prepared this year for ups and downs; it felt really good to get the title win, and know that was definitely the last game," said Vallee.
Last season, illness hindered Vallee from playing in the title game. "It felt really good to be able to play in the game this year, and getting that first goal on my first shift was good. The adrenaline was pumping; everyone was glad to be there.
"We brought it together in every aspect of our game. Most of all, I thought we brought the best energy and effort. Coach Ducolon said to have your last game be the best game of the season is a great way to go out."
What will you remember from your BFA hockey years? "My freshman and sophomore year, we lost in the quarterfinals as a highly seeded team. Those losses fueled us to work harder; failure helped build our success."
Wearing the 'C' for the Bobwhites: "I try not to think about the letter on my jersey very much, and just be myself and lead the best I can. I've learned so much from the guys these last four years, and it's only made the team and me better."
Playing for the Bobwhite coaching staff: "It's been a great experience. I've learned so much from them about hockey and about how to carry myself off the ice. They're the best coaches I've had.
"They're good at having conversations with guys, and everyone has a role on the team, big or small! It doesn't matter if you're the best player or someone who needs to get better. It feels like a family."
Thanks: "My parents Lynn and Tim, have always supported me. Whether it's been playing hockey in the backyard, getting me to the rink, or just letting me enjoy the game. That's a big reason why I love the game as I do, and it's a big thing parents can do for their kids," said Vallee.
"I want to thank my teammates; I've learned so much from them. It's been a pleasure playing with Aiden (Savoy) and Sean (Beauregard), my linemates for the last two years. BFA Hockey has been such a big part of my time at BFA; I want to thank my coaches as well."
