Q&A with Charlie Yates
Charlie Yates led the Bobwhites scoring, dropping 10 points against Rice; earlier in the week, Yates and Noah Earl each had 12 to lead the scoring against Mount Mansfield Union.
What stood out to you about the way your team played in the games against Rice and MMU? The grit our team played with stood out. None of us have played in the Metro Division so for us to come out and compete shows how much heart we have; I think that's what makes us a contending team this year. I also thought our offense was really starting to click throughout these last few games. We’ve always prided ourselves on defense; we still do a fantastic job on D, but we’ve made tremendous strides on offense especially our team chemistry and being able to find the open man to play unselfish basketball.
How have you stepped your game up this year? I’ve really come into my role as a leader on the team. I find myself constantly thinking basketball and always giving advice to younger kids on the team. I also find myself much more confident on the floor which helps keep me composed and collected, which has led to a great season so far. I also feel I’ve really connected with my team. We’re a close knit team, and that helps us stay together on the court and also to have the chemistry that allows us to find the open man with our ‘your turn my turn’ mentality.
What will you remember about this season? I’ll remember the amount of effort our team has put in. Each player has put in an incredible amount of effort, and it’s made the team atmosphere an incredible one. When we walk into the locker room I have no doubt that everyone there has my back, and I have theirs. Our coaching staff has also put a lot of effort in. They’re always there before any of us and are always there after. They’re constantly watching film and thinking basketball, and we couldn't be where we are as a program if it wasn't for them.
Bobwhite basketball coach Tristan Menard
Charlie has been a fundamental piece of our team thus far. Averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and shooting 52 percent from the field. He also often matches up against the opposing teams best scorer, and has had many good nights on the defensive end. Above all of that, Charlie has been a leader for the team ever since tryouts began. His work ethic and effort is second to none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.