BFA-Fairfax/LU fullback and offensive linebacker Charles Czapski makes an impact on both sides of the ball. In the D3 semifinal, Czapski scored a 50-yard touchdown and helped lead the team's defense in the 35-14 win that secured a trip to the final against Windsor on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Q&A with Charles Czapski
What will you remember most about the semifinal game? I'll remember coming into the second half and how determined and ready we were to do our thing. We did exactly that and executed, finished the game, and then celebrated as a team, knowing what was next.
How does this team work together to succeed? This team is great at working together; we communicate well on and off the field. We're a young team, and we're all boys off the field, so when it comes game day, we've got each other's back, and we work and grind.
How have your coaches and teammates helped you elevate your game this year? Last year Kenny Salls gave me so much information on how to be a good back and helped my game. Throughout my two years, my coaches have constantly been helping me on both sides of the ball. It's a great coaching staff couldn't ask for it to be better.
BFA-Fairfax/LU head football coach Craig Sleeman: Charlie is one of our top defensive and offensive players. He joined the team last year after moving from Australia, where he played rugby. He loved the physicality of football, and he's such a physical presence for us. He put the time in over the summer and hit the weight room. You can talk, but at some point, your peers know if you're just talking and not putting in the work. He's a leader through what he does everyday.
When you have as many running backs as we have--the big play guys like Shaun Gibson and Cooper Harvey (tied for rushing touchdowns at 20) who get in the open field and make moves, it's athletes like Charlie who bring that other edge we need. He's the one who runs hard in the middle, and teams have to account for him. Without him, there's stuff Shaun and Cooper couldn't do.
Last weekend, he wore his opponent down, the kid took the play off, and Charlie went 50 yards for a touchdown. If they don't match his willingness to be physical, he will break them down. His role couldn't be bigger. Offensively, he sets the tone for us. Cooper dictates who gets the ball where, and Shaun is the athlete that people don't want to get free. But it all starts with Charlie giving that effort every play. He means as much defensively as offensively. As an offensive linebacker, he plays in space and moves well. He's running the ball getting 15 carries a game, but then he's also blocking every play. He's one of the leaders on the team getting tackles. The coaches have done a great job with him, but it's easy because he wants to succeed. He's athletic enough, he could have gotten away with less work, but he put the time in, and he's done a great job.
Charlie understands that when others score, everyone plays a role in that success; he knows he's done his part to make it happen. That's the great part of this team; they want everyone on the team to succeed. They pull for each other.
