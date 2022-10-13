Carter Blaney has had two hat tricks with the Richford Falcons boys' soccer team in three games. Blaney's last hattrick was scored in the Falcons' 5-1 home win over the Craftsbury Chargers on Oct. 3.
Q&A with Carter Blaney
What has helped you elevate your game this season? I think stepping into a leadership role this year has really helped me elevate my game, as we only have two seniors on the team. Knowing that as an upperclassman, I need to be a leader and set good examples for the younger kids coming up.
What do you enjoy about playing for this team? I enjoy the bond we have from a small school, knowing most people before they even step foot on the field, and having those relationships inside and outside of soccer.
How have your coaches helped you improve as a player this year? My coaches have done a lot for me the past three years; this year I've been more of an all-around player, playing some defense and offense. They have trust in me that I'm going to do well no matter where they put me. Knowing they trust me more has pushed me more as a player and teammate.
Falcons coach Eric Bruch: Carter is one of those teammates that truly leads by example. On the field, you can easily see his athleticism as he puts his all into every practice and game. His vision on and off ball and his calmness with the ball is really starting to shine. He’s also a really good listener who has taken constructive criticism and used it to elevate his game. That clearly shows in his stats this year, as he is leading the team with nine goals and three assists, including two hat tricks. After a couple of early season losses, we realized we needed to change things up, and Carter has seamlessly rolled into a more defensive center midfielder role. That has really improved our game while also allowing him to still find the back of the net.
