Q&A with Carter Blaney
Richford Falcon, Carter Blaney, closed the final week of the regular season with two fantastic outings. Defensively, the sophomore is always on the move; offensively, Blaney tallied 28 points against Twinfield and 19 against Oxbow.
How exciting was it to have two game-high scoring nights in a row, and how did your team help you succeed? It was very exciting to be able to have two high-scoring games in a row; it definitely boosted my confidence going into playoffs. My team helped me a lot by creating open looks for me and pushing me to keep going no matter what.
This year's team has been really fun to watch. What do you think has helped create that chemistry and excitement? Having played basketball since grade school with most of these teammates has definitely helped build chemistry. The fact that we can count on each other is a huge part.
What will you remember most about your teammates, your coaches, and this season? Something I will remember most about this season is seeing how good we can actually become if we stick together and continue to work as a team. I will remember how my teammates and coaches can always pick me up when I'm down and give me constructive criticism to make me a better teammate and player.
Falcons basketball coach Brandon Fuller: Carter is a good kid on and off the court; he's willing to work hard and make himself better every day, and he also never gives up when things aren't going his way. The last few games, he's been a great shooter for the team and has been contributing well on defense and creating turnovers. The boys on the team and myself push each other to get better, and it's been showing these last few games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.