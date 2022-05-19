Q&A with Carson Bessette
MVU Thunderbird baseball player Carson Bessette threw a complete game against Milton on May 12, and carried a no-hitter until the top of the seventh.
What did you enjoy most about your outing against Milton? The thing I enjoyed most about the game in Milton is just how well we played as a team; nobody ever got down. We were playing great defense, and we all trusted each other out there.
How does this year's team help you when you're on the mound? This year's team is special; not only do we have great talent, but we always have a great mindset. That’s why we're doing well and will continue to do well, not only when I’m on the mound but when anyone's on the mound. We can all trust our defense because everyone has each other's backs.
What's been one of your biggest challenges this year, and how have you overcome it to grow as a person and a player? I was disappointed in my performance last year and worked hard this off-season. I focused on this year since last year doesn’t matter anymore. I also chose to forget about our losses at the beginning of the season. I learned from those games and had to just keep my head up and focus on future games. Another factor is being a student-athlete and focusing on schoolwork. On the field, I struggled a lot with the command part of pitching (last season.) I wasn’t able to land my off-speed pitches, and my walks and getting people out; this year, I worked hard on this part of my game and was able to overcome that. This gave me tons of confidence with pitching and mound presence which has been a big part of my success.
MVU baseball coach Roy Sargent: Carson is a "high character player," and I can trust he’ll make good choices and keep team goals in mind. He has a strong understanding of the game of baseball. It's obvious he enjoys the game, and it means a lot to him to be able to wear the royal blue and white. All of this creates a positive impact on the team, and others follow his example. He's also willing to learn and ask questions when he is unsure.
What stood out to me about Carson's performance against Milton was how under the radar it was while being very effective. I think it snuck up on a lot of us how deep into the game he carried the no-hitter (6 2/3 innings). Carson threw his outs and relied on strong defense while also getting the timely strikeouts. He limited his walks and kept the game moving. I think his performance on the mound really helped the defense stay in the game and alert. Carson continues to make adjustments and improvements in his own game, which has paid off this season for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.