Q&A with Cam Johnson
BFA St. Albans junior Cam Johnson helped the Bobwhites varsity lacrosse team secure an 8-7 win over Burlington High School on Saturday, April 30. Johnson scored in the fourth quarter on a pass from Noah Earl, but his final goal was the most memorable. In the post-game interview, Johnson recalled what was going through his mind after receiving a pass from Ezra Lanfear that resulted in the game-winning goal: “I’ve got about two seconds to score."
What will you remember most about scoring the game-winning goal Burlington? I think that what I will remember most from this goal will be turning around after scoring and seeing the whole team running my way to celebrate the goal.
How did your team work together to get this win? This was a long and physical game, so we all had to push through and work together to make a final offensive push to score the goal.
What do you enjoy most about playing lacrosse for BFA St. Albans? I enjoy BFA lacrosse's culture and the effort we give to the game.
Bobwhite lacrosse coach Mark Capsey: Cam has been a leader on the team. He is not always vocal but leads by example with his hard work and commitment to the lacrosse team. His play this past week has proven his leadership and skill for the game. Today, he got three goals and one assist and one of those goals was the winning goal in overtime. I also have Cam in my building trades class and he is a hard worker and a leader there also. His work ethic on and off the field set a great example for others.
