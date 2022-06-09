BFA-St. Albans senior Calvin Storms broke the four-minute mark in the boys’ 1500m at the Division 1 Vermont Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, June 4, earning a podium finish and breaking his previous personal record by nine seconds.
Q&A with Calvin Storms
What stands have you enjoyed most about your 2022 season? I want to thank Coach (Mike) Mashtare, Ethan Mashtare, Jacob and Teddy Tremblay, Lucas McKenzie, Porter Hurteau, and Loghan Hughes. It's great to be able to run with a team dedicated to getting better, and it's nice to have Ethan to chase. It helps me to get used to running at a faster pace. Last Wednesday, we had a great workout, and that gave me the confidence to go for sub-four this weekend.
Can you tell us what you were thinking in the photo from the finish line? We were hitting our splits perfectly all race; when I got to the end, I threw my arms out in excitement. That was the best race of my life. To PR by nine seconds as a senior is promising; it means I'm nowhere near my peak as a miler headed into college.
What are you looking forward to in the New England and Nationals races? This race qualified me for the mile at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals Championships in Philadelphia, where I'll be running in the Rising Stars Division. I want to run both those races and improve on my time. It will put me in a good spot going into college as a miler. It's a dream come true to compete in those races in my senior year and hopefully have an impact on high school running in Vermont and at BFA St. Albans.
What has it meant to you to have your parents’ support? My parents (Jason and Tonia) have always been really supportive of me and give me every opportunity to be a better athlete and person. They hardly miss a race, and I'm so glad I have that support outside of my team.
BFA-St. Albans track and field coach Mike Mashtare: Calvin is so deserving of being this recognition. Both of his times, a sub-four and a sub-two could have won the state championship title just a few years ago. It’s awesome that all his hard work paid off for him the last two meets. He’s a perfect example of keeping your head down, put in the hard work, and great things will happen for you.
