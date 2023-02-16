Missisquoi Valley Union senior Caleb Surprise led the Thunderbirds past Enosburg on Feb. 11, in the rubber match between the teams. Surprise led the T-birds with 15 points, including four three-point shots throughout the game and several timely free throws in the fourth quarter.
Q&A with Caleb Surprise
What will you remember most about winning the series with Enosburg? I’ll remember how well we worked together defensively to contest shots and get rebounds. I’ll also remember how we made 10 threes and only three two point baskets.
How has the team grown as a unit since the beginning of the season? The team has grown significantly since the beginning of the year, individually and as a group. Everyone is friends on this team, and that makes every practice and game way more fun. People like Jacob Tropeano who may not get in the game often are a huge part of this team and have created some of my favorite memories in basketball. This is by far my favorite team that I've been on.
What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming playoffs? I look forward to picking up some wins in our last four games to move up in the seeding and put us in a great place for an upset. I also look forward to the high intensity and fast pace in the playoffs.
MVU head coach Matt Walker: Caleb is one of our senior captains. It’s been challenging for all seniors with COVID impacting their entire high school careers. Caleb’s our leading scorer and best free throw shooter as well as one of our three point threats. He’s led us in scoring seven times this year including last week against BFA-Fairfax and Enosburg and has drawn the toughest defensive assignment each game. We’re looking for a strong close to the season for Caleb to help give us a chance in the first round of the playoffs.
