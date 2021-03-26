Comets 45 vs. Rutland 30
D1 girls basketball quarterfinal
FAIRFIELD — Caitlyn Dasaro, a senior at BFA St. Albans, is one of those basketball players who looks totally at home on the court. She’s got the ability to score and the ability to help others score, and that’s something special.
Tell us about the game: “We started off a little rough in the first few minutes and went down 7-0. My shots weren’t falling, and I felt like we were all a little nervous and hyped up.
“Once we got to the second half, we calmed down and slowed down the pace of the game. When we did that, that stopped Rutland from playing their game. We could also pay more attention to their type of defense, and we were able to play better offense to their defense. As a point guard, it’s my role to control the pace of the game, and slowing down really helped us.”
One more game on the home court: “Going into the game, I thought it would be our last game at BFA. We are lucky enough to get another game at home.
I knew I needed to go out and play my hardest because you never know what can happen.”
The Comets will play South Burlington at home on Tuesday at 6 pm since No. 1 CVU forfeited their season due to health issues.
Playing with no crowd: “I don’t notice the crowd when we’re playing, so even though we don’t have fans, I get into the rhythm of the game and focus on my team. It helps that our team is really good at cheering. We’re always cheering for each other, and we are our own biggest supporters.”
Setting up others to succeed: “Scoring is important, but being a team player is more important. When your team succeeds, you succeed. I always look for the best play on the floor. Most teams focus on Maren and me as the top scorers, and that allows me to create opportunities for my teammates.”
Playing with her sister Ruby: “It’s been great. We’ve never played together. It’s great to have someone on the court who knows me. I know where she is on the court all the time, and we trust each other.
“We played together over the summer, and it made me so excited for the season. It’s also nice to have someone in the car to ride with me. She’s become my best friend, and that’s what I’m most grateful for.”
Caitlyn thanks her parents Candace and John: “My parents taught me to be the player I am today. They’re always there for me, especially my dad, who’s taught me to be a good leader on the floor.
“I was so excited to play this last basketball season with all the girls I’ve played with since the 5th grade. To have this opportunity to play together and to do really well has been great.”
