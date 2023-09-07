BFA-St. Albans senior defender Cadence Ovitt played an integral role in shoring up the Comets’ defense against a quick and determined Stowe team on Friday, Sept. 1.
Q&A with Cadence Ovitt
What three qualities do you think this team has that led to Friday's win against Stowe? One of the biggest qualities we as a team had was our mindset. Coach Ben always says: “win the first five minutes." And that’s exactly what we did againts Stowe. We kept pressure on the ball at all times, which led to Cadence Lafferty scoring the first goal in the first minute of the game. Mental toughness is essential in any sport; having this quality to push ourselves harder during games and practices and overcome obstacles makes our mindset so critical to our team. Another great quality we possessed during Friday's game was communication. Communication is key to winning a game, whether on the field during the game or coming from the bench. Our team has great chemistry, which is shown during games. Our bench is always cheering us on; they see the whole field, and it helped a lot to hear from them what was going on during the game. Communication has created great plays and formed unbreakable relationships within our team. Our passion was the last quality our team had that led to our win last Friday. Our team has proven that we have a passion for the game of soccer, and it drove us to push ourselves through those 90 minutes. Passion within teams can affect how successful they become, and with our team this year being so passionate, I have no doubt we will do exceptional things.
What do you enjoy about playing soccer and defense specifically? I enjoy the rush it gives me every time I step on the field. Soccer is my only sport, and I put my everything into it. I didn’t play defense until my sophomore year; during tryouts, I switched my position and fell in love with it. The bond you create with your defense line makes playing so fun. You learn to trust each other and develop bonds that continue outside of the game. This year I’m super excited for the talent we have in the back with Emily Pigeon and me, who are returning this year for varsity, along with Jayda Carter and Luca Boyea, who are freshmen and have shown incredible work ethic and effort and also Makenna Labarge and Shelby Royea who play our two middles in the back at times as well. Playing as a Comet has been incredible; Comet soccer will always be my family and something I can look back on to bring me joy. The coaches make us feel heard, develop our playing, and teach us life skills we'll use outside of the game. Being a part of this program is what makes me so grateful to be able to play the sport.
What motivates you to work on your skills and improve your game? The number one thing that motivates me is my teammates and coaches. Coach Ben Marlow has helped me these past two years; he pushes me daily to do my best and has made me believe more in myself and what I can contribute as a player. Coach Brad Parker joined our team this year; he brings so much soccer knowledge to our team, and I’m very grateful Coach Ben brought him in. My love of the game and deep passion drive me to improve my skills. I firmly believe that my teammates have made me the player I am today. We put work in the summers to prepare for the season and push each other to get better. I’m going to miss playing for Comet soccer, along with everyone on this team, especially some of my closest friends like Isabelle Montagne, Adi Hughes, Abby Lewellen, Emily Pigeon, Tessa Sweeney, Cadence Lafferty, Shelby Royea, and many others who have made such an impact in my soccer career. I'm really going to miss the support they've shown me and the skills that have influenced me to become the best player I can be.
