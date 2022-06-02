Enosburg pitcher Brandon Parent has been rock solid on the mound for the Hornets this spring. Most recently, Parent pitched a complete game against 5-3 win over Mount Abraham to help the Hornets clinch the third seed in D2. Parent allowed six hits, two walks, and and struck out 11 over seven innings of work.
Q&A with Brandon Parent
What will you remember most about your win at Mt. Abe? I will remember the last strikeout of the game to finish it up for my team and secure the number three seed.
What qualities do you think have helped make this team successful this season? I think the biggest quality that has helped our team is the fight we have especially when we find ourselves behind a game we come together to battle back into the game.
What have you enjoyed about playing for your Enosburg coaches? My Enosburg coaches are all around fun to play for they are knowledgeable and help to keep the team working together and working hard.
Enosburg baseball coach Rodney Burns: Brandon is one of our captains, and he works hard every day. The game’s he’s pitched he’s done a phenomenal job. He gives you everything he’s got all the time. I couldn’t ask for a better kid. He’s a team player, he’s focused, and he’s got a mindset focused on winning and keeping the team into the game. I’m going to hate to see him leave.
