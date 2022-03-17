Q&A with Teddy Munson
Teddy Munson, a senior at BFA Fairfax, played hockey for Milton Yellow Jackets,and he was an integral part of Milton's epic title run. His performance in goal helped secure the 2022 D2 boys hockey title, the first since 1982 for the program. Munson tallied 15 saves on 18 shots (.833) in the semi final game and 28 saves on 31 shots in the final (.903.)
What does it feel like to be part of the first hockey title in Milton in 40 years? It feels amazing; I'm very honored to have been a part of this amazing team and to be the last line of defense during this awesome season!
What helped you and your teammates rally for the comeback in the title game? Morale is everything, and we just needed to keep having a positive mindset. In between periods several of us really focused on trying to make sure everyone stayed positive and confident; eventually we got that first goal by Cam Fougere and we immediately got back into the game!
What have you enjoyed about playing hockey for Milton? I’ve enjoyed everything in this experience. My biggest enjoyment though has been making so many good friends just from playing a sport I love. All of us seniors have an amazing unbreakable bond now!
Milton hockey coach Bryant Perry: What can I say about Teddy? What a kid. I've never seen a more happy go lucky kid on the ice in my life. Teddy would come to me every game just before warm-ups were done to get his water bottle, "Coach, how are you feeling?" Teddy would ask. "I'm doing well, how are you feeling?" I would reply. "Fantastic coach," he answered, with the biggest smile on his face. Then and there, I knew he was locked in.
Being a goalie is a tough spot to be in. You're the one position that plays all game, every game for the most part. When things go wrong that position tends to be the first place people go to as the reason. When things go right it's usually the last place people look. This year, Teddy gave no reasons for people to look at him. His goal tending was spot-on. No goalie is going to make every save all the time. Playing the way he did had a huge impact on our team. This let's the team play more relaxed and allows our defense to rush the puck the way they did. We have to remember that Teddy didn't play much as a sophomore and as a junior only played in 5 games. So not a lot of high school experience. This year he played like a 4-year veteran.
I can't even imagine what was going through Teddy's head in the championship game!? To remain focused and not let the pressure of being down 3-0 get to him shows what kind of grit and determination that young man has. Some of those saves were unbelievable. He certainly fueled our team to give him some support. Teddy was doing his part now it was time for the rest of the team to hold up to their end of the bargain. The rest is history! The physical endurance and mental toughness that Teddy showed was heroic. Goalies have to do this for 45 minutes a game. Teddy did it for longer and in the biggest spotlight he'll probably ever be in.
