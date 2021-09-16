This fall, the Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax Bullets girls varsity soccer team has three freshmen players who have been a big part of the team’s success. Paige Cargill is one of them.
BFA Fairfax coach Jojo Lynch on Paige: "Paige is one of the most consistent players I have coached so far. She is very level-headed during games, and she makes good game-time decisions," said Lynch. "I’m excited that she is only a freshman and can only imagine how much she will grow under the guidance of my 11 seniors this year."
Paige's stats:
"In three season games, Paige has taken all but one of our corner kicks and direct kicks; she has phenomenal accuracy with her long balls. She has scored twice (once directly from the corner, she wrapped it in)," said Lynch. "She doesn’t get recognized as much because she is a defender, and this will prove that she is a force on the field!"
Paige Cargill:
What have you enjoyed about playing at the varsity level? “I’ve enjoyed competing with teams that are pushing me to try new things and work on things I would never have done before playing at this level. I ‘ve enjoyed how welcoming and supportive my teammates and my coach Jo-Jo has been; I have grown in many places on the field from playing and being coached at this level."
What do you love about soccer? “I love how much you can grow with this sport and how you are challenged all the time. I have always been a self driven player; if I do something wrong in the game, I go and practice and fix what I need to fix. I also love how it is a team sport.”
What do you love about the team and your coaches? “My team is welcoming, kind and supportive. My coaches are supportive, and they see so much potential in me and my future.”
