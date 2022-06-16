Comet lacrosse goalie Ayla Shea closed her junior season with a D1 title win in a fiercely contested 10-9 game against Burr and Burton Academy on Friday, June 10. Shea closed the season with 153 saves.
Q&A with Ayla Shea
What will you remember most about the title game? The thing I‘ll remember most about the game is seeing the clock hit zero and knowing all the hard work we put in throughout the season finally paid off. Everyone sprinted to eachother and hugging was just so great.
At what point did you know your team was going to pull off the win? I knew we were going to win from the start of the season. I had so much confidence in this team. The part that really locked it in for me was in the first half of the championship game when Burr and Burton had possession for most of it. The girls held it together and played amazing defense not letting it get into their heads that we couldn’t gain possession; that showed that we could work through anything.
What about this year's team gave it the grit to pull out the title win? This year's team is just such a great group, and we never give up. Whether it’s Jodie (Gratton) sprinting for a ground ball, Loghan (Hughes) always finding a way to get open for a clear, Sophie (Zemianek) giving it her all to win every draw, or Adi (Hughes) weaseling her way through the defense to score. No matter what happens they keep trying.
Comet lacrosse coach Mary Pipes: Ayla is a forceful personality who brings a very strong mental game every time she steps in the net. Being a goalie is a tough position, and Ayla handles the pressure well. This season we had just one returning defender, and our new defenders worked hard to become a unit. Ayla was instrumental in helping them “see the ball and player” which is essential for a successful defense. Girls' lacrosse rules are stacked against defensive play, so it's very hard to play strong defensively without getting a call. Free position goals are usually a sure thing for most teams, but Ayla’s FPS free position save percentage is right around 65 percent. Her overall save percentage is 62 percent which is phenomenal. Since female goalies take a lot of shots that are basically right on top of them, that's a really great save rate. I used to be happy with a save rate of 50 percent and ecstatic if it was higher, but Ayla has me spoiled and expecting 59-65 percent per game. She is going to be a tough act to follow.
