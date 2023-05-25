Richford’s Avery Choquette earned a skunk at the track and field meet hosted by Missisquoi Valley Union on May 17. A skunk, according to Richford track and field coach Richard Flint, is awarded to a Richford track and field athlete when they win all four events in which they compete at a meet. Choquette placed first in the 100m in 11.7 seconds, he was first in the 200m in 24.5 seconds for a personal record, first in the 400m in 58.1 seconds, and completed the skunk with a first place finish in the 4X100m relay with teammates Davian Coy, Oliver Pike, and Ethan Kirkpatrick.
Q&A with Avery Choquette
What did you enjoy about competing at MVU? I really enjoyed their track, and I enjoyed going against a big school. I didn't mind the weather; I don't mind if it's cold and rainy or hot. It's all about your mindset; you just have to go and run. It was also great getting the perfect score.
What do you enjoy about racing against bigger schools? I try hard every meet, but when I'm against bigger D1 or D2 schools, I have to stick to the mentality that I need to run faster than the next guy. There will always be someone faster or slower; you have to stick to your game and work to do better than you did last time. Doing this has taken me further this year than in the last three years.
What do you enjoy about the role of sportsmanship in track? Sportsmanship is a big thing for me with track. We're all individuals running and competing. I'm in D4, but I have D1 coaches and athletes I know from competing. We talk about school, our records, and it's a friendly meeting every time. It can be nerve-wracking on the line, but we keep the air loose and keep everyone having fun.
Richford track and field coach Richard Flint: Avery is full of energy, and he's the kind of kid who cares about everyone; he's big on making sure everyone puts effort in. We've got a chance at the D4 title, and he's got a lot of ambition. You watch him at a meet, and he gets excited! That makes a coach feel good--when a team is happy and excited. He's taking the state meet to heart, and I hope everything goes well. As a person, he's eager to learn. He's a young man who's going to do well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.