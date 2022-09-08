On Saturday, Sept. 3, Ava Hubbard, a senior, paused before completing the penalty kick that sealed Missisquoi Valley Union's first win over the BFA-St. Albans Comets in almost a decade.
Q&A with Ava Hubbard
What did it mean to you to get that penalty kick in for the win? My freshman year, I missed a similar penalty kick against BFA-St. Albans, and we lost the game. This time, I was nervous, and I even got dizzy; I knew had to kick it! Winning in overtime was amazing. I talked to Mr. Palmer, our principal, and it's been seven years since we beat BFA, so it was nice to get that win.
What are you most looking forward to in your senior season? We have a strong team, and I'm hoping for a season with many wins and a deep run into playoffs. I'd love a title, which is always the end goal. I'd like to hit 50 goals for my career, too. I'm at 32, and I think it's achievable. I had 17 goals and 17 assists last year, so that's my personal goal.
What have you most enjoyed about playing soccer for MVU? I've loved all my teammates at MVU and made so many friends on the soccer teams I've played on. Our class came into the program and wanted to help the team succeed; watching the change has been exciting. We've had a lot of community support, which is really awesome.
Thank yous: I'd like to thank my dad and mom. My dad's coached me since I was five. He's my biggest critic, but it's made me a better player, and I'm grateful. Far Post Soccer has really helped me on my way for the last six years.
MVU girls varsity coach Roy Adams: I have a lot of confidence in Ava's ability to score; she has shown it in practice and games. When we practiced penalty kicks, she made 20 in a row. Ava brings leadership and is always positive and ready to help her teammates and coaches.
