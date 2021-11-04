Bellows Free Academy Fairfax freshman girls soccer player Ava Ardovino reached a high school milestone last week, scoring her 20th goal of the season. Ardovino also scored two goals in the BFA Fairfax Bullets' 3-2 quarterfinal win over the Windsor Yellow Jackets.
Q&A with Ava Ardovino
What has it meant to you to reach the 20-goal milestone this fall? It's an amazing feeling and a huge accomplishment. It’s been such a fun season! I’ve played club soccer for Far Post for the past six years and believe that the training from there is what has truly set me up for this level as a freshman. I’m grateful for all the hours of training over the years, it has really paid off!
How did your team help you reach that milestone? It wouldn't have been possible without my teammates. We have such a strong team, especially our defense! We all have a great bond on and off the field, which has helped us a lot this season. The way we communicate and our movement on and off the ball has helped us achieve a lot of our success as well. The upperclassmen have been great role models and are always pushing me to be a better player. I'm really going to miss this group of seniors leaving us this year!
How have your coaches supported you this season and given you the tools you needed to succeed this year? I love JoJo! She's a knowledgeable, positive coach and challenges us, which I appreciate greatly. She provides feedback in a respectful manner and has great advice to help us improve our game. She's always so supportive and understanding. Her ability to inspire confidence and motivate us has made a huge impact on our success this season.
Coach Jojo Lynch: “Ava is an all around player. I truly would trust her in any position but she seems to be dominant as a forward. She can find the net in the toughest situations and is often double marked and watched closely by other teams. She works very hard!”
