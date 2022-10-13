Aubrey Fadden's work in goal for the Richford Rockets has helped the girls' soccer team earn four shutouts this season, including the most recent road win, a 5-0 shutout of Long Trail Academy.
Q&A with Aubrey Fadden
What do you enjoy most about being in goal? I enjoy seeing the whole field and everything going on. I like the feeling of power being in goal brings. It's the best feeling when I make a nice save or get a shutout, and the whole team gets behind me to celebrate.
How have you and your defenders worked to secure the shutouts? I owe a shutout to my defenders. Mikayla Chagnon and Emma Fadden never stop working; their hustle is beyond anything I could ask for. They save my butt when I'm in a one-on-one situation hustling from behind the player and stepping up when I need them. Makky is always running to me after every save, patting me on the back or hugging me. I'm definitely going to miss playing with her. Hannah (Marlow) is tough; she's a wall, and nothing gets by her. My defenders are very strong, and I owe a lot of my good games to them!
What do you enjoy about your teammates and coaches? This team is my family. I can go to them for anything. I've been playing with most of these girls for two or three years now, and I don't know what I'm going to do when I have to leave them. I don't think I've ever had a stronger connection with a team. I love my girls. Coach Bordo never fails to make me feel good. After a bad game or even just during the school day, she makes me feel good about what I do in goal and commends me for my work. Karen is the best soccer mom I could ask for. She has everything you could ever need, and her energy is unmatched. Randi is newer to helping out, but having her there makes all the difference. I couldn't ask for a better squad, and I'm blessed to have been playing on this team for four years; I'm definitely going to miss them a lot.
Rockets coach Liza Bordo: Aubrey brings intensity and determination to the team. She's very vocal during practices and games and tries to communicate with her teammates as much as possible. She's determined in the net where she quite literally throws herself on the ground to prevent goals from being scored. Aubrey has definitely grown as a leader this season. As a captain, she's been navigating how to encourage her team while keeping them focused and disciplined, while also being approachable to her teammates. She's improved tremendously this year in that regard. Aubrey brings excitement, joy and dedication with her wherever she goes. She's always smiling and trying to make others happy. Her dedication is seen in her athletics and academics. As her former teacher, I can assure you she's dedicated to do her very best in school.
