Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds across northern New York expected between 8 AM and 5 PM today, shifting eastward across northern Vermont between 11 AM and 8 PM today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&