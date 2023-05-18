Q&A with Andrew Fiske
What will you remember most about the shut out of St. Johnsbury and the win over Essex? I wanted us as a team to win a game,and I wanted revenge on St. Johnsbury because we had just played them and lost. In the game against Essex, I wanted to get on the mound, throw strikes, and make the other team swing the bats; that's what I did.
What is the mindset you bring into big games and big situations? I knew I had good defense behind me. I knew I could throw strikes, and I would have eight other guys to back me up.
How has the team and the coaching staff helped you succeed this spring? The team has been there for me, and I wanted to win some games. I'm glad that coach Newton gave me a chance to throw against St. Johnsbury, and I’m lucky to have 16 other guys on the team to support me if I'm not throwing my best game or we make an error on the field.
Bobwhites’ coach Dylan Newton: Andrew has been huge for us, and his play has inspired us as a team. He’s done the little things right, and that's why we won two games he started last week. He has pounded the strike zone with his pitches. What makes him really effective is his ability to throw multiple pitches for strikes and build off of each; because he does that he keeps teams off balance and gives our defense a chance! Fiske doesn't get phased by what's going on; if he walks a batter or there was an error in the field, he maintains the same composure as if he just struck someone out. He trusts the defense behind him and that's why he's been so successful!
We said at the beginning of the year that Fiske would be used heavily out of the bullpen. Last week playing four games in five days, he finally got his chance to get a start, and he made the most of both opportunities. Since he’s continued to produce, he’s getting more opportunities as a starting pitcher. He's a gamer and we’re incredibly proud of him and what he's done and meant for this team!
