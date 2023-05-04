Amelia Weber had a dominant week at the plate, going 7 for 9, with six RBI, one double, one triple, and a grand slam while playing flawless defense in the outfield. The grand slam helped lift the Comets comfortably past visiting Missisquoi Valley Union on April 25.
Q&A with Amelia Weber
What will you remember most about hitting the home run to open up the game against MVU? The part I will remember most and the best part of the whole thing was coming down the third base line and seeing my team waiting for me to touch home plate and then being in that huge huddle with them.
What three things do you love about this team that you feel contribute to its success? Three things I love about this team that contributes to our success is the way we treat each other like family, how we give back to the community, and how hard we all work during practices.
What are you most looking forward to in the second half of the season? I’m looking forward to our competitive games and all the milestones that will lead us to success. I also want to thank all of the coaches for their commitment to the team and helping us to become better softball players everyday.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume: Amelia was brought up to varsity this year as a sophomore to be in a reserve role as she worked on her game, and quickly emerged as someone ready to contribute immediately. Her grand slam against MVU was huge in giving the Comets a lead that would carry them to the victory. On April 29, in a close game early against Colchester she had a base loaded hit that drove in two. She’s a hard working athlete who’s often found in the weight room when she’s not on the softball field. She’s extremely coachable and has quickly earned the respect from the coaching staff as well as her peers. She’s remained humble in her early season success, and she has made all of us very proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.