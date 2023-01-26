BFA-St. Albans hockey player Amber Poquette netted a hat trick in the Comets’ 4-0 shut out of the Cougarhawks on Jan. 18. Poquette has been an impactful player for the Comets on the productive line alongside Bri Jarvis and Rae Alexander.
Q&W with Amber Poquette
How does your line work together to create scoring opportunities? We’ve really focused on our communication and getting the puck on net while having a high forward ready for the rebound.
What do you enjoy about the energy and attitude of this year's team? Keeping positive energy is something the team has communicated a lot this year and has been one of our top priorities. I think having a positive attitude and good energy allows us to work together really well as a team and is key to having a strong season.
How do your coaches help elevate your game and create opportunities for you to grow as a person and an athlete? My coaches are always super supportive of me whether it’s answering my questions on the ice or being there to talk to about anything outside of hockey. This year I’ve found myself asking a lot more questions about the way I’m playing, and the coaches are more than willing to answer them and help improve my game in any way they can.
Comet coach Luke Cioffi: Amber's effort and attitude on the ice is how she handles herself in the classroom as well. She's always willing to do what needs to be done for her teammates. In addition, Amber is a volunteer for the SASA special needs hockey team, and she's able to work with any of the players effectively. Amber's a wonderful person with a huge heart!
Comet coach Jeff Rouleau: Amber is humble, hardworking, gritty, and a good, down-to-earth human being. She expects to earn opportunities and is willing to do whatever job she is given. Her goals against CVU/MMU were great evidence of that, as she worked her way to the front of the net and pounced on the opportunities she and her linemates created through effort, will, and sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.