Q&A with Allison Bowen
A co-captain on the Enosburg Hornets girls' basketball team, Allison Bowen led the Hornets in their 35-20 win over BFA St. Albans on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Bowen had 9 points and 9 rebounds and was an integral part of Enosburg's defensive efforts.
What was it like coming out on top in a big in-county contest with BFA St. Albans? In the BFA game, my team and I went into the locker room ready and excited for the game. We all have fun in the locker room before the game and get pumped together, which helps our energy going into a game. Going against BFA St. Albans, a D1 school, who we've rarely played in the past, was such a big experience for us.
What three qualities about this year's team have helped you all succeed? Three qualities I believe our team has this year is energy, involvement, and teamwork. Our energy this year has really shined through in our defense which is so important on the court. We're also so involved; we all make sure everyone has a part. (working) together is so important for our team to make plays or for our defense to work so well. Working as a team has definitely been our best offense trait. When our team works together and passes, it's honestly exciting to watch because some of our best plays happen when we work together.
Is there a different feel to a big in-county contest, and how did you prepare for it? Going into the BFA game, I set goals for the game and made sure I put 110 percent effort in when I went on the court. Before the game, I sat down and focused on what I wanted to do.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes: Allison‘s had a strong all-around year for us. She’s played numerous positions for us this year, having played inside and on the wing. She has worked on her inside game and also can step out and knock down the three. She’s been good at reading when to trap on defense, helping to create turnovers that we like to turn into easy baskets. She’s also a co-captain and has demonstrated good leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.