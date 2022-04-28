Q & A with Alexandra Brouillette
MVU senior Alexandra Brouillette struck out 16 Mount Abraham Eagle batters on Saturday, April 23. She allowed only three hits in seven innings in MVU's 4-1 home-opening win.
What did you enjoy the most about starting the opening game of your senior season? It meant a lot to be out in the circle pitching for my senior year, and having a team like I do behind me felt good.
What about this team do you feel will help lead to a successful season? Our defense; we're really getting there. Our hitting will improve, and we'll get runs across the board. We're really using the small ball this year, and that's helping us get the runs across the plate in tight games.
What are you looking forward to this senior season? I'm looking forward to this last year with Maddie (Gagne) and Abby (Paquette), who I've played with all the way through. I'm also looking forward to playoffs and the regular season games with teams like BFA St. Albans, Essex, and South Burlington; those games are always really intense. I'm also hoping to make it to Castleton for the title game.
Who would you like to thank? I want to give a shout-out to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who've always been there for me, supported me, and made my softball years so memorable.
MVU coach Jay Hartman: Alex is one of our most experienced players--a four-year starter who's played short and pitched. As a senior, her responsibilities are more significant. We don't have captains, and seniors are expected to provide direction for the program. There are two kinds of leaders: those who cheer and are more vocal and those who lead by example through work ethic and being the first to arrive and last to leave; Alex falls into the latter category. She doesn't say much, but her example speaks volumes of who she is. We saw a great example of that on Saturday. What impressed the coaching staff was her poise and focus inside the circle. When Mt. Abe threatened, there was never any doubt about how this would end. The kind of leadership and focus she brings is infectious to the rest of the players.
