Q&A with Athlete of the Week Alexandra Brouillette
Missisquoi Valley Union High School senior Thunderbird Alexandra Brouillette scored her second hat trick of the season in MVU's 5-2 win over Blue Mountain on Friday, Oct. 22.
What have you enjoyed about this season? Our team has come together and works well together, and it's shown in our games. We've beaten and tied with teams like Milton and Lamoille that we couldn't run within my freshman year.
How did you score your hattrick against Blue Mountain? I scored my first goal in the first half on a rebound off the goalie. I got my foot on it and pushed it into the net. The second goal was a one-touch into the net off Destinee Pigeon's cross. The third was off a kick from Ava Hubbard; she crossed it, and I headed it in.
How have you approached your senior soccer season? I knew this would be my last season playing soccer, and I gave it my all, knowing I wouldn't play again. It's really nice that my team is doing really well.
What game will you remember most from the season? Even though we didn't come away with the win against Milton, it was one of our best games of the season. We went down 2-0 in the first 15 minutes, but we came out in the second half ready to play and scored three goals in 35 minutes. We played our hearts out in the second half.
Have you enjoyed playing for your coaches Roy Adams and Jen Gagne? Every practice, our coaches push us to do better, and that gives us a better shot in the playoffs. We've seen improvement in many different ways, and that's benefited our team overall. I want to thank my coaches and teammates, and supporters over the years. It's been great playing for the Missisquoi soccer team!
MVU coach Roy Adams:
“Alex has been a big part of our team; she has a knack for scoring–like being in the right place at the right time, cleaning up rebounds, and not being afraid to put her head on the ball (four header goals this season.) She’s been a big part of our offense, and she’s a senior who will be hard to replace. She’s been a four year varsity player and a huge player for us.”
