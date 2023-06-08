Alex Bourdeau of MVU earned a first-place finish, set a personal record, and secured a trip to the New England Championships at the Essex Invite. She placed first at the D2 state championship in Manchester with a throw of 106 feet. She will be competing in the New England Championships in Bangor, ME, on Saturday, June 10, in the javelin.
Q&A with Alex Bourdeau
How did you become interested in throwing the javelin? When I joined track and field as a freshman, we started with conditioning, and my coaches asked me what I wanted to run. I said I "think" I can do long-distance or maybe mid-distance. So they sent me off with the long-distance runners. When I tell you they lapped me, I don't mean they lapped me once; they lapped me a good two or three times! After that, I went to the coaches and said, "I am not a runner!" So my coach at the time, John Brueckner, asked me how I felt about throwing a giant toothpick. I'm not gonna lie, I gave him a "look"… He handed me a giant toothpick (known as a Javelin) and told me to throw it. I picked it up and threw it, catching myself in the back of the head. It wasn't a pain-free situation, so I decided I didn't want to do that anymore. Then, my friend, Conner, came over and asked if he could try throwing one too, and after some time, I watched a group of people just grab javelins and start throwing. Not being one to be shown up, I grabbed the one John gave me and headed back to try again. I started a little slow, but I kept practicing over time and learned that I could throw that toothpick pretty far.
I continue to push myself, and after every throw, I look at my coach and say, "that's not far enough; let's throw again!" I've told my coaches not to look if it was a bad throw on more than one occasion. With each throw, I challenged myself to throw farther. I even sought out and learned ways to strengthen my body so I could perform my best.
As time went by, I picked up other events and found my love for throwing, jumping, and even, over time, running. Last year, more people joined our team; I became someone with experience and knowledge and became a teacher. I loved answering questions and helping my team perform at their best. My favorite part was the "high five" or hug someone would give me after telling me they PR'd. This year, MVU got the team a throwing coach! Now I'm the one that runs up to her, giving high fives and hugs, telling her I PR'd!
What does it mean to you to have your team's support? Without them, I wouldn't be here. I show up to practice every single day to be with them. Yes, I love throwing and jumping, but I love being with them even more. I've played sports every season for years; it is the team that builds you up, supports you, and makes you who you are. At the end of every season, I miss my teams, especially this team. I'm not sure what I would do without them. At the end of the day, it's more than just a team; it's a family.
What's been my most memorable throw this year? My most memorable throw this year was at State's in Burlington, where I hit my PR, throwing 106 ft, which was 13 feet over my last PR! This was a memorable throw because it was my farthest ever, but also because I had been hiding under an umbrella after four events in the blistering 90-degree heat for over five hours. I started to throw my javelin, and when I was done, I looked at Coach Caroline (Coleman) and said, "Don't look; that was a bad throw." She started to give one of her speeches: "It's okay if it was a bad throw, Alex; it's been a long day." But then the sound of the official cut her off, announcing "32.4 meters." Caroline stopped… I stopped… I looked at her and said, "Wait, WHAT?" I even asked them to repeat what they said to ensure I heard them correctly. Coach Caroline and I both jumped up and down in excitement. I was so excited and wanted to celebrate with my team, but the events don't wait for anybody (pole vault)! So I rushed over for my next event, and there was my team, waiting with my coaches, to congratulate me! Caroline had sent everyone a text relaying the news! Everyone was excited for me, and we all jumped around, smiling and yelling. I get so much support from this team that day and every day!
MVU coach Erin Bonsall: Coaching Alex Bourdeau for the past two years has felt like an opportunity to watch a legacy in the making. She's an incredibly strong and well-rounded athlete, participating in multiple school and community sports leagues throughout the year and excelling in all of them. Alex showed great promise as a sophomore on the track and field team last season. She frequently placed in the top 10 for throwing and pole vault and made the podium at states last year for javelin. I don't think she anticipated placing first in javelin at states this year, but she's put in a lot of hard work with our throwing coach, Caroline Coleman, and fine-tuned her performance as an athlete. Alex has always been a hard worker. She's never been afraid to set high benchmarks for herself and is even less afraid of the hard work it will take her to accomplish her goals. It's been so rewarding as a coach to watch her continue to improve throughout this season, and I think next season will be her best one yet!
