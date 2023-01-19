MVU junior guard Alex Bourdeau has made her presence known on both sides of the ball for the Thunderbirds. She was clutch for the T-birds in two wins last week.
Q&A with Alex Bourdeau
What qualities have you been working on to help you help the team succeed? Overall, the team has been focusing on communication. It's the key to our success; we operate much better during practice or a game when we understand each other. We try to lead by example, communicate as much as possible, and guide the younger players. We all understand things differently based on our experiences, and if some of us "get it" and someone doesn't, we help each other get on the same page. We try to show the younger players it's ok to ask questions by asking questions. We're all learning from each other, and constructive criticism from your teammates and coaches may not be easy to swallow sometimes, but it goes a long way when you know we’re all working towards the common goal of success as a team and as individuals.
How did the team work together to earn the wins against Vergennes and Colchester last week? Overall it was hard work as a team that led us to pull out these wins. Our team has always had good chemistry; Mac (McKenzie Vincent), Des (Pigeon), and I have been playing together for over six years, making it easy to always have someone to look up to. As a team, we know each other's strengths and how to handle the ball with each other. We knew when to take shots, and we were smart with our passes. One of the keys to our success is knowing each other on a personal level; if someone is having a bad day, we make adjustments and pick each up. Our team operates as a family, with some good days and some bad, but it has made it an amazing experience, win or lose.
How have your coaches helped you elevate your game this season? This year our coaches, Tim Luneau and Ron Vincent, have been there for us from day one. It wasn't their first time coaching some of us, but the first time as varsity coaches. At the first practice, Tim gave us a pep talk about how we can do just about anything if we work hard as a team. Like I said before, I ask a lot of questions, some may be stupid ones, but they always have a response. These two work great as a team; Tim comes to us with new skills at every practice and Ron helps to break it down for us. They make a great duo. They're there for the silly things, too; I'm left/right hand challenged, and Ron's always telling me to make a girl dribble left/right, but I can’t figure out which way is which on the fly, so Ron has my back and is always pointing which direction to go (Thanks Ron). Lastly, regardless of our performance on the floor, they are always ready with a hand held high for high five and a "good job" when we come off the court; sometimes, it's the little things. And a big shout out to Grace (Gallagher), our manager who's always there pushing me to be better, whether it’s a "Hey, you got this" or "Alex! No more fouls!"
MVU coach Tim Luneau: Good defense and rebounding are crucial to winning games, and Alex is among the best in both categories at the guard position. I typically put Alex on the other team's most capable scorer, and she's always up to the challenge.
Against Vergennes, Alex hit a three in the fourth to keep us close and followed up with an And-1 to put us up one. Against Colchester, she also hit a three late in the fourth to keep us in the lead after Colchester tied the game.
I've worked with Alex on picking her spots regarding when and how aggressive she can be in trying to get steals without getting in foul trouble. In the Colchester game, there was a moment where she formerly would have tried to reach in and get the tie-up or steal; instead, she waited another moment for the player to show her the ball. Alex grabbed it, and while the Colchester player assumed it would be a jump ball, Alex took it, drove the length of the court, and scored. As Alex and the rest of the team continue to hone our defensive pressure, this team will become increasingly tough to beat.
