Bellows Free Academy Bobwhite hockey player Aiden Savoy gave his teammates a boost on Saturday, Dec 18, tallying four goals in the 7-1 win over the Spaulding Crimson Tide.
Q&A with Aiden Savoy
What was the best part of scoring four goals in a game? It felt really good. I usually like to set up my teammates to get a pretty goal, but the puck just kept coming to me.
Who assisted you on your goals, and how does this team work together to succeed? Tommy Wilbur, Collin Audy, Sean Beauregard, Gavin Fraties, Cam Johnson, and Ethan Audy either assisted or played a big part in all the goals. I think we're so successful because the team has good chemistry and a good coach to keep us in line.
What will you remember the most about your years as a Bobwhite hockey player? Winning championship and being with the boys.
Bobwhite hockey coach Toby Ducolon:
"Aiden Savoy has always had good skills; he now has the strength to execute those skills. He should be a very good player for us and is very important to this team."
