Athlete of the Week: Abigail Sweet

FAIRFAX — Abigail Sweet, a senior, and a member of the BFA Fairfax girls’ varsity soccer team, was selected as Athlete of the Week for her dedication to the sport and her excellent sportsmanship.
“Abby has been doing great! She is a co captain this year and is definitely fulfilling that role well,” said Fairfax girls’ varsity soccer coach Joanna ‘Jojo’ Lynch.
“She is a leader when it comes to fitness and overall effort in practices, and she is truly making the best out of the unfortunate situation, all while keeping the best positive attitude.”
Sweet’s enthusiasm for the season and the sport was audible.
“I’m so excited to play. I think our team connects really well, and it’s fun to be together, and we get to play together.
“Over the last two years, our seniors have been the model of what it means to be a close-knit team.”
This year’s team is smaller than normal; Sweet highlighted the benefits.
“Fairfax is a smaller school, so everyone gets to play. I think everyone can improve, and Jojo feels that way, too,” said Sweet.
“We’ve been practicing with the JV, and I think more people will improve as we play together.”
Playing for Lynch has been a fun part of Sweet’s soccer experience.
“Jojo is always encouraging us to bounce back if we fall--don’t let the other team get in your head,” said Sweet. “That’s important in soccer and life.”
Sweet also highlighted Lynch’s annual tradition of asking each player to write down something about themselves and their goals for the season.
“We do a lot of stuff that requires us to think about what we want to do with our lives, and how the game of soccer helps us in the game and in life.”
Jojo has been Sweet’s only varsity coach. Sweet was pulled up as a freshman and split her time between JV and varsity.
In her sophomore year, she became a full-fledged varsity player.
“Jojo’s first year as head coach was my freshman year, so my graduating class will be the first group that she’s coached from start to finish,” said Sweet.
“My sophomore year was fun, but the last two years, we’ve fully developed into the Jojo Era of soccer.”
When asked about what she will remember from her varsity soccer years at Fairfax, Sweet recalled her first goal.
“I remember scoring my first varsity goal in my sophomore year on a PK against Hazen. It was a game-winner! That was pretty cool for me!” said Sweet.
“It was a home game, and people were so excited!”
Most of Sweet’s other memories come from practices rather than games.
“Jojo likes to do themed practices where we ear hoodies, or neon colors, or black, or something funny. Those are really fun!” said Sweet.
Another team tradition also stood out.
“Jojo has a little duck figure, and any time one of us does something really funny--like falls--she gives us the duck! We have lots of inside jokes as a team,” said Sweet. “
I like our little traditions. I’ll remember them longer than I’ll remember scoring a PK.”
Sweet is grateful to Jojo and to her parents for their support; she also thanked her brother Andrew.
“Andrew was always passionate about soccer, and it took me a little longer to get to that point. I look up to him, sports-wise,” said Sweet.
“I don’t know if he realizes I feel that way, but he’s always motivated me! Watching him helped me be more competitive and to come out of my shell.”
“He helped me learn to lead and to make the first move. I’m thankful for him.”
When it comes to her varsity season, Sweet has already had an opportunity to think about those.
“At the beginning of the season, when we wrote our goal sheet, I wrote that we needed to make the most of what we got,” said Sweet. “I want to enjoy everything we get this year.”