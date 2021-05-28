RICHFORD — Richford senior Abigail Adams led the Rockets past the Williamstown Blue Devils last Saturday on senior day, going 4 for 4, driving in five of Richford's 14 runs, and throwing out two baserunners.
How does it feel to throw out someone stealing a base? "As a catcher, I rely a lot on my shortstop and second baseman. Sometimes the throw is off, or you don't get the right angle. It's a communication thing--but without communicating. When it works, it's exciting, and you want to do it over and over again."
What do you like about catching? "I really enjoy being behind the plate and watching everything play out from that angle; it's easy to give feedback so the other players can adjust to the play."
Has hitting come naturally for you, or is it something you've worked at? "Batting hasn't always been natural for me. When I was younger, my only strong suit was catching and being in the field. It took me until my sophomore year to gain confidence, slow down, and time the ball correctly."
What have you enjoyed about the team this year? "I've enjoyed the team support and how close we've become over the season."
What was it like joining the varsity team as an eighth-grader? "I was fortunate enough to be able to play with a team that was a lot older. Being able to play the game with more advanced people helped me advance my skill. When I actually got to high school, that helped me know what to expect and how to take it."
Are you enjoying the captain role this year? "I was super excited to finally be a captain and be part of helping other players improve. I get joy in helping others when it comes to softball. Leadership comes with age, so as you get older, you get a little bit more opportunity to lead each year".
Have you enjoyed your Rockets coaches this season? "This year, I feel like I got so much support and help from Abby (Coon), Katja (Langmaid), and Karen (Chagnon). It was hard coming back after having last year off, and they understood that and helped me work through it."
What was it like for the team when Coach Langmaid was deployed? "Katja has also been our soccer coach, and we all got so close to her. It hit us when she had to leave; it motivates us to show her that something is waiting for her when she gets back, and the team wants to have her back."
What will you remember about playing for the Rockets? "I'm going to remember all the support from the people who graduated and helped me become the player I am and the coaches who've helped me through struggles with the game. I'm going to remember all the friends and family that have come through softball."
Thank yous: "I want to thank my mom (Bonnie Adams) and my dad (Jamie Adams); they are my biggest supporters."
