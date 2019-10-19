ENOSBURG — Ethan Williams made Ensoburg volleyball history last week tallying up an impressive 134 kills in his senior season on the court, the largest number in team and school history. Emilee Bose set the girls record in 2015 with 125 kills.
Williams held the record, 74 kills in a season, which he set in 2017. He also holds the current record for blocks this year with 34. Aiden Kelly held the prior record for blocks with 18 in 2018.
“Ethan has led the team in kills for three seasons,” said Enosburg boys’ volleyball coach Jason Robtoy. “We’ve never had anyone get close to one hundred, so he’s really come into his own this year.”
“I’ve had some excellent players, including Brandon Gleason, the Outstanding Player in the state for three years in a row,” said Robtoy. “Ethan ranks right up there in the top few players as an all-around great player.”
This year’s team, 4-8 on the season, has had some excellent matches.
“It all starts with the pass because if the pass isn’t good, then the set won’t be great and there’s not a chance for a good kill,” said Robtoy.
Williams, who’s benefited from the rise in the level of play around him, has also helped create the success.
“Ethan has grown and matured a lot. We’ve got a very young team this year,” said Robtoy, “and he’s really become the leader on the court.”
Communication and direction is key to success in a match, and Robtoy has seen Williams step up in those areas this year.
“I’ve seen him direct people on the court and take responsibility as the primary guy. He did that last year, but he’s really stepped into it this year,” said Robtoy.
“When there’s an important point and he’s in the front row, he knows he’s probably going to get the ball and the other team knows it too, and he’s still able to perform.”
Volleyball is, according to Robtoy, a sport that’s all about skill and momentum.
“Ethan brings a lot of positive energy to the court,” said Robtoy.
Robtoy noted an instance with a play the team had been developing in practice but had never been able to pull off in a game.
This year, in the game against Rice High School at Rice, the Hornets completed the X play.
“We ran the play successfully and it looked beautiful on the court,” said Robtoy, smiling. “We got a point out of it, and we ran the same play on the match-winning point.”
The play requires Ethan to move from the middle and get to the outside quickly.
“After he’s in position, there’s a fake hit, and then Ethan comes and hits it,” said Robtoy. “That won us the match.”
Having people on the team who can execute has made the season a fun one to coach, and having an experienced player is a big help.
“That four years of playing has really brought him a long way. There’s a lot of skill and court awareness that only comes by playing,” said Robtoy. “Knowing we could start to do more complex things on the court was a real turning point.”
Williams’ experience with volleyball began when he moved to Enosburg from South Burlington in his freshman year. He wasn’t involved in sports in South Burlington but decided to give volleyball a try.
A true novice, Williams had never played the game before, even casually. He joined the JV team at Enosburg where he was able to play with others who were new to the sport.
“I had a lot of fun at the JV level,” said Williams, “but when I moved to varsity there were even better players and we played better, so I really enjoyed it.”
The strength of this year’s team has made Williams’ senior year even more exciting.
“This team has year’s team really stepped up,” said Williams. “We pass better, play better, and hit better than we did last year. We’ve gained our verticals, and we’re doing well.”
Just as a baseball player ‘knows’ when they’ve hit the ball just right, Ethan ‘knows’ when he’s got a good kill coming.
Much of the success of a kill rests in the hands of the setters, in most cases Nathaniel Robtoy and Landon Blake.
“Before every play, I call out a number for the set I want, and that’s how I usually get most of my kills,” said Williams. “It takes a lot of communication.”
Looking back over the season, Williams’ favorite game thus far was against his old school.
“Our last game against South Burlington was one of our best. Owen Mckinstry did a great job hitting the ball down, and they kept digging it out,” said Williams.
“We didn’t win the match, but we communicated very well on the court and did well against them.”
Williams has also appreciated the team chemistry this year.
“The team is very supportive and really good at what we do,” said Williams.
Taking a bigger spot in a leadership role has been a welcome part of William’s senior season.
“I like being able to point out what things we can do better as a team and seeing how hyped up everyone gets when we adjust and it works!” said Williams.
Williams also shared his thoughts on playing for Robtoy for four years at Enosburg.
“Coach Robtoy is definitely a very good coach. He’s also a great teacher,” said Williams. “He’s been a very positive influence in my life and given me motivation for my life.”
Williams also thanked his friends and family for their support.
“They come out to my games, and I love them all.”
Many of those friends and family members came out to support the team in the homecoming game at Enosburg, and their presence was felt.
“That definitely brings up the energy,” said Williams. “We want to put on a show!”