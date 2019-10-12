ST. ALBANS — Caden Hart, BFA St. Albans’ varsity soccer goalie, is hard to miss on the field in his trademark bright red shirt and shorts.
Hart’s presence extends much farther than the goalie box--always attentive, always prepared, and always encouraging, Hart has been a great addition to the Bobwhite soccer roster.
Hart and the Bobwhites earned a 2-1 win over the Rice Green Knights on Saturday, October 5th, bringing the team to 5-4-1 on the season.
A Georiga resident, Hart chose to attend South Burlington for three years, transferring to BFA for his senior year.
“I get along really well with the kids at the school, I love my teammates, and the teachers are great,” said Hart.
This season was his first year on a varsity team and his first season as a starting goalie.
“The game against Colchester was my first high school game,” said Hart. “I was so nervous! When we won, I felt like I was doing well and my positioning was good.”
Hart has developed a good relationship with BFA athletic director Dan Marlow. Hart attended Marlow’s goalie camp where he learned plenty about the position.
“Mr. Marlow knows what he’s talking about, and when he tells me something, I listen!” said Hart. “I respect Mr. Marlow a lot, and he’s helped me so much!”
Hart began playing soccer in kindergarten and moved to goal in middle school.
“Initially, I felt the pressure, and I’d get down when I got scored on. As I got older I knew I needed to move on, figure out what I could do better and make adjustments.”
Hart had advice for those aspiring to be goalies.
“Make sure you know where you are in the net at all times and remember that foot position is so important when it comes to getting to the ball.”
“I try to bring my game every time, and I try not to overreact. I was always second-guessing myself when I was younger--especially when it came to coming out of the goal.”
Playing for Luke Laroche and Kyle Ashton has helped Hart raise his game.
“Coach Luke and Kyle are great people,” said Hart. “Mr. Marlow, Kyle, and Luke have all worked together to make me a goalie this year.”
Teammate, Kameron Dunsmore, who Hart played with during elementary and middle school, has also lent Hart a hand.
“I look up to Kam as a role model and a captain,” said Hart. “I made a mistake in the Rice game, and I asked Kam what I should do. I did what he suggested, and it worked.”
When it comes to the most memorable games of 2019, the BFA senior game against MMU under the lights was Hart’s first choice.
The teams were tied at 1-1 going into the second half. It was Hart’s first under the lights game, and he knew he had 40 more minutes to help the team get the win.
“I lost the ball in the lights, and when I saw the ball in the crossbar, I jumped, caught it, and threw it out,” said Hart. “That was the most intense thing I’ve done as a goalie. I’m thankful for my ‘D’. I don’t know what I’d do without them.”
BFA lost that game to MMU, but Hart chose to look at the positive.
“The game didn’t turn out our way, but I put everything into it,” said Hart. “When you leave everything on the field, you are better able to leave the loss behind and move on.”
Hart loves athletics and he believes in giving back to the community. He volunteers with the Special Needs hockey program, helps with his brother’s Bantam’s team, and even coached a youth soccer team last spring.
“We did pretty well,” said Hart of his 3-4 grade players. “I could do a lot with the goalies, and my assistant coach worked with the others.”
Hart, a junior in high school at the time, chuckled when he recalled the start of the season.
“When we got to the first practice they didn’t realize I was their coach. I introduced myself and they all smiled.”
Whether he’s playing on a team or coaching one, there’s one thing Hart appreciates about the soccer experience.
“I love the team bonding--being together on the field and at team dinners,” said Hart. “Those things create a system where you build trust, and that goes a long way on and off the field.”
Luke Laroche, head coach of the BFA boys varsity soccer team loves Hart’s talent, but he also appreciates his attitude.
“Caden is a super nice kid--very positive. He wants to win and he loves to learn. Since he’s been at BFA he’s been a sponge.”
Many Georgia kids choose to travel to Chittenden County for high school, but Laroche is confident they’d have a great experience at BFA.
“Georgia has a great feeder program,” said Laroche. “Getting those kids to come to BFA is huge for the soccer program.”
Hart played summer soccer with Northern United to get to know the BFA guys. That extra soccer made a difference in Hart’s game, and Laroche noticed it right away.
“He had great games against MMU and again at Colchester early in the year,” said Laroche. “Those games set the stage for him, and we knew we had a good goalie on our hands.”
Hart’s gratitude flowed sincerely as he spoke of his experiences this year.
“I want to thank Mr. Marlow, my coaches and everyone at BFA for helping me out, accepting me at the school, and letting me be a part,” said Hart.