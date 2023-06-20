BFA-St. Albans tennis celebrated the program's first state title on May 27, as Aroa SanJuan Mas of Castellon, Spain, became the 2023 girls' individual champion, winning in straight sets by 6-3,6-4.
SanJuan Mas won the title at the Burlington Tennis Club, playing one match on Thursday, and two on Friday and Saturday, after completing the regular season with a 12-1 record.
BFA-St. Albans tennis coach, Laura Laramee, spoke of SanJuan Mas: "Aroa's style is unique, and she's a clay court specialist, so she owned those matches in the state tournament. She beat the No. 1 and No. 3 seed; she was tireless and wore her opponents down with consistency and unforced errors."
According to Laramee, who also coaches at the collegiate level, SanJuan Mas displayed a great depth of maturity for a high school player.
"Aroa refuses to miss, and that's so impressive and mature for a 16-year-old. She has the highest tennis IQ I've seen in a player; she knows which shots to choose, and that's unusual, even at the high school level; it showed because she won," said Laramee.
"She was a very humble champion. She's very gracious, appreciative, and very humble."
Q&A with Aroa SanJuan Mas
How long have you been playing tennis? I've been playing since I was six years old. In Spain, I took lessons and played with a city club. We don't have high school sports in Spain; everything is played through a city club. We practice with kids of the same age and travel to competitions together. Our parents would be there to spectate, but we rarely had others watching us.
What did you enjoy about playing tennis with your team at BFA-St. Albans? In high school in America, you play with your classmates and represent your school, and I love it. Here you can win or lose as a team; in Spain, it's all individual.
What was it like winning the state title? I played five matches to get to the final, and I play clay in Spain, so I was used to the court. The first match was easy; it was a relaxed match against an opponent I'd faced before. She was really nice.
The next match, I played against Georgia Wolf from Burlington. I played her in the first match of the season; I won, but it was close. I had so much confidence in the state tournament and won pretty easily.
In the following match, the quarterfinal, I faced a freshman from Essex. It was the second game of the day, and it was a good game; she was nice. It was a different style of game; I also won that one.
The semi final was played on Saturday, and I defeated a girl from Stowe I hadn't played before. She was the No. 1 seed and undefeated. It was a really close match. I was really nervous.
What will you remember about the semifinal? I remember that I started to get upset when I was down in the match. My coaches encouraged me to calm down, breathe, and enjoy myself. That worked, and I won the match. It was a long, hot match, and when it was over, I was so happy! I had beaten the No. 1 and was in the final.
The final was also on Saturday, a couple of hours later. I was really motivated to play in the final, and it went well. My opponent (Charlotte Stevens) and I were unseeded in the final, but she beat the girl who was the champion last year. She came out strong. I won against the No. 1, and she had beaten the No. 2.
What will you remember about the final? My host family, coaches, and friends were there; I realized it was something big. I knew I needed to stay calm. I didn't feel the pressure I had felt in the semifinal; it was a fun match.
Have you had that type of celebration in your tennis career? Everyone was congratulating me, and they were so excited. I've never had that happen before.
Will you have stories to tell from this season? Absolutely! And a lot of them! I was expecting to play tennis at BFA, but I wasn't expecting to go to the state championship and win.
What did you enjoy about playing for coach Laura Laramee? Laura has always been patient with me. She knew I had the motivation and ensured it was put where it needed to be. I enjoyed the season with her, and I hope we can play together someday.
What are you looking forward to doing in the remaining time in the United States? I want to be with my friends and host family. I have no sports to play, but I want to enjoy being with the people here. I especially want to be on the Lake with my friends.
What has been memorable about living in America? I've done so many new things, and met so many people. I did Nordic skiing with BFA-St. Albans: I love coach (Mike) Mashtare. He's been very comprehensive in his teaching; he's a really good coach. He puts so much effort into what he does. I also tried downhill skiing with my host family, which I loved.
I loved my team and coaches. I feel so supported by my coaches and the community. I want to thank everyone who's supported me and wished me luck. I will miss St. Albans when I go home. Everyone knows everyone, and that's cool. Being an exchange student was the best experience I could ever ask for.
