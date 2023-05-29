DSC_5972-Enhanced-NR.jpg

File Photo: Aroa SanJuan Mas competes for BFA-St. Albans in April of 2023. 

 David Laroche

Aroa SanJuan Mas secured a Vermont State individual title in girls tennis on Saturday, May 27. SanJuan Mas won semi final by beating the No. 1 seed Julia Beddermen 6-0,1-6,10-7. She won the finals in straight sets 6-3,6-4.

